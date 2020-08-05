Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 20 Ultra: Which is best for business use?

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (see our full review) has been one of my primary smartphones for the past several months. However, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has also filled in this role and as a Note fan, it is tough to give up the S Pen.

In the past, the Note series launched with the newest innovations from Samsung, but the S and Note series have now closely aligned with specifications and technology so the distinction between the two rests primarily with the S Pen.

Samsung's Note 20 Ultra launches with specifications that match the S20 Ultra and go just a bit further with the addition of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, some S Pen improvements, and an improved Samsung Notes experience.

Also: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review: 2020's most capable smartphone is good for business

Tale of the tape

Specifications don't provide the complete picture regarding the capabilities of a smartphone, but they are useful for comparison purposes and to provide you with an indication of what each device offers.

Feature Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Display size 6.9 inches 6.9 inches Processor Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865+ Dimensions 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm Weight 220g 208g RAM 12/16GB 12GB Internal storage 128/512GB 128/512GB Battery capacity 5000mAh 4500mAh Rear cameras Four: 48MP tele, 108MP wide, 12MP ultra, 3D depth Four: 12MP tele, 108MP wide, 12MP ultra, 3D depth Front cameras One 10MP One 10MP Other 60 and 120 Hz display, Space Zoom up to 100x S Pen, Ultra-wideband, Display supports 1 Hz to 120 Hz

Both Samsung devices have a 120MHz refresh rate display, microSD storage card, fast wireless charging, IP68 dust/water resistance, and wireless powershare capability so you can charge up other phones or accessories on the go.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition hands-on: The dark side of the force is strong

While there are some minor differences in the processor and display technology (60 to 120 Hz vs dynamic 1 to 120 Hz), the key difference between the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra really comes down to the S Pen. As you look above at the spec comparison and more details on the new Note 20 Ultra, it begs the question of whether or not Samsung should continue with the Note line. If Samsung reveals the rumored Galaxy Fold 2 with S Pen support, then I see little reason to continue a separate Note line.

Given the larger battery capacity and option for more RAM, this year the S20 Ultra may actually be the better phone for business. Both also have the same 5G support so you may be able to save a couple hundred dollars and choose the S20 Ultra if your employees don't find the S Pen essential to getting work done.

We'll be testing out the Note 20 Ultra here on ZDNet in the coming weeks. Let us know what you are most interested in and we'll make sure to test it out during our review.