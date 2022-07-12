/>
Samsung makes One UI Watch4.5 official for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic

The update adds a QWERTY keyboard, more watch face customization and accessibility features.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
Samsung on Tuesday announced the One UI Watch4.5 software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. While Samsung didn't announce specifically when the update will start showing up on the company's latest smartwatches, we have a good idea of what to expect when it does. 

ZDNet Recommends

Samsung added a QWERTY keyboard to make it easier to enter information or reply to messages on the watch. The keys on the keyboard are small, but you can use Swipe to type. Previously you could use dictation or a handwriting feature to enter text. 

For those with a cellular Watch 4 model, you'll now have a dual-SIM option. I'm not sure how many people use a cellular watch, let alone have two active SIMs for it, but apparently, Samsung thought it was worth adding the ability to switch between active SIMs. 

Once you receive the update you'll also be able to have multiple instances of the same watch face, each one with different colors and complications. You'll also have the option to mark your favorite faces for easier access. 

Finally, Samsung has added a handful of new accessibility features. The list includes the ability to adjust the hue of the display for easier legibility, reduction or removal of transparency, blur effects and animations. The option to extend the amount of time it takes to register a screen tap on the watch can also be adjusted, along with the option to ignore repeated touches.

Samsung

