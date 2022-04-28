Samsung partners with Sean Wotherspoon to create eco-conscious accessories

Image: Samsung

Samsung's latest sustainability project comes in the form of quirky and fashionable phone cases and watchbands. They're no ordinary accessories, though. The Korean giant has tapped Sean Wotherspoon, designer of one of the most popular sneakers of 2018, the Nike Air Max 1/97, to curate a collection of eco-friendly accessories that look as good as they are for the planet.

The Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon collection features three cases for the 6.1-inch Galaxy S21: Dawn (yellow), Orchid (pink), and Rain (mint), and color-matching watchbands for the Galaxy Watch 4. All of which are made from 100% biodegradable materials and feature design elements like leaves, peace signs, planets, and trinkets that Wotherspoon describes as, "all the things that make me smile, like my son's love of dinosaurs or the flowers from my garden. It is my hope that this collection inspires positivity and promotes mindfulness for the world around us."

The limited-edition accessories are priced at $49.99 each and will be available while supplies last. At the time of writing, the Rain watchbands are already out of stock.

To go along with the stylish aesthetics, Galaxy Watch owners can download a series of complimentary, Wotherspoon-designed watch faces via the Google Play Store.

What about cases for the Galaxy S22?



By now, you may be asking why these cases aren't available for the latest Galaxy S22 smartphones. The main reason is that Samsung is promoting its Certified Re-Newed program, a marketplace for users to buy older devices that have been refurbished -- including the Galaxy S21. These "Re-Newed" smartphones are thoroughly inspected and updated so they look and perform like fresh units.