Samsung researching quantum dot on MicroLED TVs

Samsung Electronics has been researching ways to apply quantum dot (QD) technology to its MicroLED TV, the firm's TV boss has said.

"We are planning to produce and supply [MicroLED TVs] from Vietnam," Han Jong-hee, head of Samsung's visual display business, said at a launch event for its 2018 model QLED TVs in Seoul.

Samsung is fixed on releasing a 146-inch model -- the size unveiled at CES earlier this year -- but is yet to determine the maximum and minimum sizes, the president said.

Prices will be announced in June, and the company will take into consideration that its 110-inch UHD TV costed $149,900 when first launched, Han said.

On applying QD technology to MicroLED TVs, the president said it required a very high level of technological sophistication to put QD on micrometer-sized LED invisible to the eye. "MicroLED requires RGB to form at the wafer. If we can apply QD technology and increase productivity we can save costs," he added.

Han denied rumors that Samsung is planning to launch a OLED TV, but said there was a research project within the company that is attempting to combine QLED and OLED technology.

The company is also on track to launch its much teased MicroLED TV, called The Wall and unveiled at CES 2018, in the second half of the year.

MicroLED TVs use micrometer-sized LEDs to form a display. Like organic light-emitting diode (OLED), the tech doesn't require a back light but uses inorganic material. Rival LG Electronics is using OLED for its premium TVs.

MicroLED patent filings from both global and local firms in South Korea doubled in 2017.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Samsung to post record 15.6 trillion won profit for Q1 2018

Samsung Electronics expects a first quarter profit of 15.6 trillion won, higher than market estimates and its highest ever for a quarter.

MicroLED patents nearly double in a year in South Korea

MicroLED patents filed in the country, which were close to nil near the end of the last decade, have gone from 67 in 2016 to 120 in 2017.

The 8K race is in full swing in 2018

Samsung will open the first salvo this year in the 8K race with its AI QLED TV, and Japanese vendors Sony and Sharp and Chinese players are sure to follow. All signs point to 2018 being the year 8K enters the mainstream.

Will Bixby consolidate Samsung's smart TV and IoT experience?

Samsung is bringing AI to its smart TVs in the form of voice assistant Bixby, but whether the move will bring the company closer to its 'total' IoT consumer experience remains to be seen.

Samsung's massive new display is everything tech pros need (TechRepublic)

The CGH90 allows business users to answer emails faster and view spreadsheets quicker with its curved, wide monitor.