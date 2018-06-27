Samsung will reveal Galaxy Note 9 at August 9 event

Samsung says Bixby 2.0 coming in Galaxy Note 9
Samsung set August 9 for its Unpacked event in Brooklyn, NY in what will be the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9.
The Unpacked 2018 event will be held at the Barclays Center. Here's the invite:
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 launch will be closely watched to gauge tech buyers' smartphone fatigue. Apple's iPhone X price tag has limited its mass appeal -- even as it has boosted average selling prices. Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is also supposed to offer an upgraded camera as a big selling point and be competition for the 2018 iPhone.
Rumors (roundups on CNET and ZDNet) highlight the following:
- Similar design to Note 8;
- No fingerprint scanner under the screen;
- Bixby 2.0;
- Dual cameras that may be horizontal instead of stacked.
Is that enough to rush out and buy the Note 9? Probably not. Like most premium smartphones these days it's a game of finding the right time to upgrade and naturally checking out lower-priced Android devices that are creeping up the feature food chain.
