Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Release date, new features, and everything else we know so far

Video: Samsung says Bixby 2.0 is coming to Galaxy Note 9

We are still a few months away from knowing anything concrete about Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, but that isn't going to stop us from covering the various leaks and rumors leading up to its launch.

As one of the more business-focused smartphones available, Samsung's Galaxy Note line has a huge following and fanfare, even after that whole battery debacle.

Read also: One month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The S Pen rises above all else | Galaxy Note 8 review: The epitome of a business-first smartphone | The 10 best smartphones of 2018

Here's what the rumor mill is currently saying about the next Note:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Release date

Might debut August 9, 2018

If so, it'd release soon after

There's no set date yet, but a Bloomberg report claimed the company will hold its Unpacked event on August 9 in New York City.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design

Don't expect a design overhaul

No fingerprint sensor under the display

Not much is known about the Galaxy Note 9's design quite yet, but thanks to 91Mobiles and Twitter user OnLeaks, we have a good idea of what the Note 9 will look like.

Using factory CADs, they were able to create images that depict what the Note 9 will look like. Beyond the fingerprint sensor moving to below the dual camera, there's not that big of a change compared to the Note 8.

Read also: Galaxy Note 9 could beat the Galaxy S9 these six ways (CNET)

Rumors had gone back and forth regarding Samsung using a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Note 9's display, and right now, the current consensus is that it's not going to happen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Features

Could come with a bigger battery

Samsung has confirmed Bixby 2.0 is coming

Twitter user Ice Universe, who has a proven record when it comes to leaking Samsung products, claimed the Galaxy Note 9 will boast a bigger battery.

One thing we do know for certain is that Samsung plans to launch Bixby 2.0, its voice assistant, alongside the Galaxy Note 9.

Previous and related coverage