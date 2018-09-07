Samsung starts mid-tier phone value campaign with A6 launch

Samsung executives have said the company will focus on strong features and value for its mid-tier phones and on Friday they started to deliver.

The consumer electronics giant launched the Galaxy A6 as well as the Galaxy Tab A, a 10.5-inch tablet. The price tags: $359.99 for the Galaxy A6 and $329.99 for the Tab A. Both devices are available Sept. 14.

Now Samsung has had little choice in the mid-tier phone effort. The company is getting squeezed by lower-priced smartphones that run Android in China and around the world. Samsung noted the issue during its second quarter conference call, promised reasonable prices and reiterated those comments ahead of the A6 rollout.

Samsung is best known for its flagships like the Galaxy Note 9, but the bulk of its smartphone shipments are lower priced models. In a release, Samsung touted "exceptional value" and added that "the strengthened mid-tier gives consumers more flexibility."

The Galaxy A6 features a Super AMOLED Infinity Display, expandable storage up to 400GB with SD Card, 16MP front and rear cameras, facial and fingerprint recognition as well as Samsung Knox.

Selected specs include: