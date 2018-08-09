Samsung Galaxy Note 9: 1TB of smartphone storage now a reality (at a price)

About $1,600. That's how much it will cost you to have a Note 9 with 1TB of storage.

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9 comes in two configurations - a 128GB model with 6GB of RAM for $999.99, and a 512GB model with 8GB of RAM for... wait for it... $1,249.99.

Now that 512GB model already offers twice as much storage capacity as the higher-end iPhone X (and much more RAM, for only $100 extra).

But where's the fun in only having half a terabyte of storage? That only allows you to store about 2,300 movies, or some 93,000 photos. We want the full terabyte!

Remember that the Note 9 comes with a microSD card slot, and microSD cards up to 512GB are now out there, opening up the possibility for monster levels of storage.

For a price.

Pushing the Note 9 up to the 1TB mark with a 512GB microSD card will cost you around additional $350.

So the 512GB Note 9 and a 512GB bundle will set you back $1,600.

Whether you find that reasonable or crazy depends on how much you really want to be able to carry 1TB of storage around with you.

For comparison, compare this to cloud storage. 1TB of Google Cloud storage costs $9.99, while you can get twice that amount from Apple in iCloud storage for the same price, while a whopping 10TB of Google Cloud storage costs $99.99 a month.

But then you can get a 2TB WD Elements external hard drive for only $65.

So, who wants 1TB of storage in their smartphone? Will this be a feature buyers want, or is it just a gimmick?

