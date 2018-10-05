​Samsung to post record 17.5 trillion won profit for Q3

Samsung Electronics will post 17.5 trillion won in operating profit for the third quarter of this year, the company announced in its earning guidance.

The number would be its highest ever, and beats its previous record of 15.64 trillion won posted in the first quarter of this year.

It is a rise of 20 percent from a year ago, and an 18 percent rise from the previous quarter.

The tech giant expects revenue of 65 trillion won, a rise of 5 percent from a year ago.

Strong semiconductor sales will likely lead the growth, with the precise contribution of each division to be announced in the full earnings report later this month.

Analysts expect the semiconductor business to have contributed over 70 percent. If confirmed in the full report, Samsung's chip business would have grown for 11 straight quarters.

Samsung's mobile business is expected to post lacklustre profits due to the lukewarm sales of the Galaxy Note 9.

