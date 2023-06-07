Samsung's auto chip to power Hyundai Motor's infotainment starting in 2025

Image: Samsung

Samsung said on Wednesday that it will be supplying its latest automotive processor to Hyundai Motor for the auto giant's new in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems launching in 2025.

It is the South Korean tech giant's first collaboration on automotive semiconductors with Hyundai Motor, one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world.

Exynos Auto V920 is Samsung's third-generation automotive chip aimed at IVI systems.

Its CPU packs ten of chip designer Arm's latest cores for autonomous driving, boasting 1.7 times the processing power than the prior generation, the tech giant said.

Exynos Auto V920 also supports LPDDR5, the latest high-performance, low-power memory chip, that allows it to manage up to six high-resolution displays and up to 12 camera sensors, Samsung said.

The chip also has beefed up graphics __ its GPU cores have double the speed than before __ and AI performances that enhance the visual presentation on displays as well as driver interaction with in-car information, the company said.

According to Samsung, the neural processing unit (NPU) is powerful by 2.7 times which allows the chip to support enhanced driver monitoring features such as detecting the driver's state better and faster assessment of the car's surroundings, increasing overall safety.

Exynos Auto V920 also complies with Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) requirements set by international automotive safety standard ISO 26262, Samsung said, that the chip detects and manages faults in real-time to keep the IVI system secure.