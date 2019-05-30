Samsung's Exynos Auto 8890 to power Audi A4 infotainment system

Samsung's Exynos Auto 8890 processor will be installed in Audi's upcoming A4 model that is set to launch the European autumn, the company has announced.

The processor will power the new car's Modular Infotainment Platform, which is in its third-generation, and functions as its main processing unit.

The Exynos Auto 8890 boasts 8 CPU cores and 12 GPU cores, and will handle navigation, multimedia playing, and vehicle control.

It also supports multiple operating systems and can manage up to four displays simultaneously.

Samsung added that it would supply Exynos processors for Audi's future cars as well. The supply deal will at least extend to 2021, Samsung said, as its Exynos Auto V9 will be used to power the German automobile manufacturer's new infotainment system that is set to debut in 2021.

The two companies have been collaborating closely to develop in-vehicle infotainment systems since at least 2017.

Samsung introduced three separate Exynos Auto brands in October for infotainment, advanced driving assistance systems, and telematics.

Earlier this month, it received the ISO 26262 Certification from TUV Rheinland for functional safety in its product development process for automotive semiconductors.

