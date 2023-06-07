Samsung's next Unpacked event is all about foldables - and it's happening sooner than usual

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Unpacked event, where the company has traditionally announced its newest line of Galaxy Z foldables, tablets, and smartwatches, will take place on July 27, in Seoul, South Korea. Previously, the annual product launch took place in New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona. Now, Samsung is bringing it all back to where everything started.

"Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics in a Tuesday press release.

According to Counterpoint Research, the Korean market led the way in 2022 with an astounding 13.6% foldable phone adoption rate. By hosting Unpacked in the capital of South Korea, Samsung, in ways, is acknowledging the role the market has played in furthering the mainstream adoption of its foldable phones. "The foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences," Roh adds.

"With the next generation of its foldable series offering enhanced devices based on years of R&D and investment, Samsung aims to further drive widespread adoption of foldable phones and solidify its position as the industry leader and category creator," the company says.

Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 impressed ZDNET with subtle yet meaningful upgrades all around, including improved software experiences that previously had plagued the foldable phone experience.

What "enhanced devices" implies with the upcoming models is up in the air. Will we see a Galaxy Z Flip model with a larger external display like on the new Motorola Razr Plus? Will the foldables finally be certified for dust resistance? How much will they cost? We'll have all of the answers in a month's time.