Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G is now available for $450

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the company's newest smartphone for the US market, is available now from AT&T and T-Mobile. The budget-friendly phone starts at $449.99 and boasts a number of high-end features.

The device has a 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There are four rear-facing cameras, including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Inside the A53 5G is 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage, with microSD card support for up to 1TB of additional storage. There's a 5,000mAh battery that Samsung claims will last two days, along with 5G, LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.1.

As Jason Cipriani noted for ZDNet, the A53 5G is part of Samsung's A-series line that combines different price points with varying capabilities.

Beginning tomorrow, the phone will also be available at Verizon, samsung.com and other retail partners. Customers who order the Galaxy A53 5G from samsung.com can receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with their purchase.