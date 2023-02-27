Samsung's Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4 gain new Webex Meetings enhancements

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Do you frequently attend Webex calls using your Samsung phone? If so, there are a couple of updates rolling out to the Webex Meetings app specific to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 that you'll want to take note of.
For the Galaxy S23 line, the Webex app will soon allow you to share your phone's camera feed in a meeting, allowing fellow attendees to view a livestream of whatever's behind your camera. Participants can then write and draw on the feed to annotate your camera's feed.
Review: Galaxy S23 Plus: The Goldilocks of Samsung's 2023 smartphone lineup
I imagine the ability to share what's in front of you in real-time is going to prove useful for a wide range of industries, including construction, health care, marketing, and even IT.
If you have a Z Fold 4, Webex Meetings will now work better with the phone opened up in tablet mode, showing you the feed from up to 12 people in a call. Or, if you want to use the Fold 4's Flex mode with Webex, you can rotate the hinge 180 degrees to view participants on one side of the screen and view any presentations or materials on the other.
Also: 3 hidden Samsung Galaxy camera features you should be using
Both feature updates are small but important updates for those who frequently participate in calls on their mobile device. The Z Fold 4's update seems like the ideal way to take advantage of the larger display.