Samsung's next Unpacked event will be August 11

Samsung

Over the weekend, Evan Blass, who goes by @eveaks on Twitter and is widely known for his accurate leaks (especially when it comes to Samsung news and products), posted... well, everything we need to know about Samsung's next Unpacked event.

According to Blass, the next Samsung Unpacked will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, which is around the usual time for Samsung to hold such an event. Typically the late summer or early fall Unpacked events are when Samsung announces the next Galaxy Note smartphone, sometimes a new Galaxy or Gear watch, and some Galaxy earbuds. However, it's possible that we won't see a Galaxy Note this year, and Blass' leak seems to confirm that.

In a long thread of posts on Twitter, Blass shared animated images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, the latest Galaxy smartwatch, and new Galaxy Earbuds. There is even a picture of what appears to be the Galaxy S21 FE, a budget-friendly smartphone.

Each series of GIFs for each respective device shows the same thing -- a 360-degree view of the phone -- with the only difference being the color of the device. For example, what's surely going to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 appears to come in silver (or is it light gold?) and green. Of course, those aren't the official color names, but you get the point.

An updated Galaxy Note is absent from the leak, and we wouldn't be all that surprised if a 2021 rendition is never announced. Samsung added S Pen stylus support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year, marking the first time the company gave a Note-exclusive feature to another one of its smartphones. The move came after a previous report indicated that the Korean tech company was thinking about ditching the premium phablet smartphone.

Not only did Samsung add the S Pen to one of its own competing smartphones, but it also opened its stylus ecosystem to a series of partners to develop compatible digital pens.

If the Aug. 11 date is accurate, we don't have much longer to wait to hear how Samsung will position its new focus solely on foldable smartphones, and the end of the Note lineup.

What are you hoping to see from Samsung in August? Let us know in the comments below.




