Samsung's Xian chip plant returns to normal operation after lockdown eases

Image: Samsung

Samsung said on Wednesday that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xian, China have returned to normal operations.



The Chinese city began easing its COVID-19 lockdown measures on Monday after a drop of daily cases.



When the lockdown was first imposed last month, Samsung had "adjusted operations" at its semiconductor facilities in response.



"We thank our employees and partners for their diligence and commitment to ensuring business continuity for our customers," the South Korean tech giant said on the facilities resuming normal operations.



"Our top priority remains on the safety and well-being of our employees and partners, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and healthy workplace."



Samsung's Xian facilities manufacture NAND flash memory products, accounting for 15.3% of the global output as of the third quarter last year, according to analyst firm TrendForce.



The impacts of the lockdown mainly relate to delays in the deliveries of memory products to customers and it has not caused a tangible loss in memory production or a noticeable price increase in NAND flash products, the analyst firm had said earlier this week.



Meanwhile, on Monday, Samsung also announced its new fingerprint security chip called S3B512C aimed at biometric payment cards.



The chip, which meets Mastercard's latest specification for biometric payment cards, combines a fingerprint sensor, secure element and secure processor as well as the company's own fingerprint authentication algorithm and anti-spoofing technology to beef up security further, the South Korean tech giant said.

