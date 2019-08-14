São Paulo has the best 4G in Latin America

São Paulo has the best 4G speeds in Latin America, according to a new report by mobile analytics firm Opensignal.

Download speeds were measured across six major Latin American cities for the report - Bogota, Buenos Aires, Lima, Mexico City, Santiago and São Paulo - which has found the Brazilian megalopolis has the fastest 4G download rate at 21.3 Mbps.

The speed measured in São Paulo is slightly faster, by 0,3 Mbps, than Mexico City's, according to the study. Meanwhile, Buenos Aires users experienced the slowest speed, with average 4G download at 16.2 Mbps.

Users experience a wide range of speeds at different times of the day, the study pointed out. The fastest speed was measured at 4am, as fewer users are online and networks are less crowded. At that time of day, São Paulo reached an average speed of 31.9 Mbps, followed by Santiago, with 31.4 Mbps.

As networks become more congested, Latin users usually see their 4G download speeds plummet later in the day, according to the report. Santiago's 4G download speed can drop to 9.2 Mbps, almost 50 percent lower than the average recorded in the region of 18,1 Mbps.

As smartphone uptake grows in the region as well as m-commerce , the report stressed that Latin users are highly reliant on the quality of service provided by operators.

In response to these challenges and demands, Latin American operators are now looking for new 5G technology to offer their subscribers a next-generation mobile network, the study noted.

However, the study stressed that a considerable slice of the population still depends largely on the 2G and 3G networks in the region.

Demand - coupled with the need for technological improvement - is a challenge for operators, the Opensignal research said. The paper concluded that firms need to learn to deal with significant fluctuations in 4G download speeds to optimize user experience at any time of day with the technology that is available to them.