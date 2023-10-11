'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save $1100 on the MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max at B&H Photo
While Amazon might be the big focus for shoppers during the retail giant's Prime Big Deal Days sale event, other retailers are also running flash sales, discount days, and store-wide markdowns on everything from laptops and TVs to housewares and smartphones. And if you've been eyeing an upgrade for your MacBook, you can save $1100 on the MacBook Pro 16 M1 at B&H Photo right now.
With the M1 Max chipset, the MacBook Pro 16 is faster than previous iterations of the laptop, and features a 16-core neural engine which uses machine learning to boost processor performance as well as camera performance during virtual learning or video meetings. The M1 Max chip also has an integrated, 32-core graphics processor which allows you to edit up to 30 video feeds at 4K resolution or up to 7 feeds of 8K video output.
The 16-inch Liquid Retina display provides signature Apple image quality and color accuracy along with a peak brightness of 1600 nits. This means that you'll be able to clearly and easily read your laptop screen in brightly lit rooms or even direct sunlight. You'll also get a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother video playback while in work calls, virtual classes, or while editing raw footage.
The MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max is also built with a 1TB SSD for faster boot and loading times as well as quicker file retrieval. And with Thunderbolt 4 support, you'll be able to quickly transfer files between your laptop and external storage or set up a second display if you need more screen space for multitasking.
Review: Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max: Apple supercharges its flagship laptop
You'll also get support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for faster wireless internet browsing and more reliable connections with wireless peripherals like mice and headsets. And with a battery life over 15 hours, you'll be able to work all day and binge-watch your favorite show before bed without needing to worry about where the nearest wall outlet is.