Save $270 on this RTX 4080 graphics card for Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, which means it's the perfect time to take advantage of steep discounts and flash sales on PC components like CPUs, memory, storage, and graphics cards. And if you've had your eye on the Nvidia RTX 4080 to upgrade or build your gaming PC, you can save $270 on the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card at Amazon. While it's still a pricey GPU, it's one of the best deals on graphics cards you can find this week.
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO specs
- GeForce RTX 4080 16GB
- 9728 CUDA cores
- 16GB GDDR6X RAM
- 320W power consumption
- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
- FREEZE Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Dual BIOS
- SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting (compatible with external LED strip)
- Metal die-cast RGB LED Backplate
This is a monster of a graphics card, and it will take up a lot of space in any PC -- two or even three slots -- so don't expect to put this into a tiny system. The PC will need a beefy power supply unit (PSU); the manufacturer recommends a minimum of 750W. (And I'd look at that as a bare minimum.)
Whether you're upgrading an existing gaming PC or building a new one, this deal on the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card will allow you to shave a little off the cost.