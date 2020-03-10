Save up to $130 on the super-fast Samsung T5 external portable SSDs

Several readers who have found themselves working from home lately got in touch about external storage devices. They were looking for an external SSD with a terabyte or two of storage. But it needed to be fast and highly portable.

My go-to recommendation for performance external storage is Samsung. The T5 Portable SSDs are particularly good; they are small (74mm by 57.3mm by 10.5mm), light (51g), robust, and thanks to V-NAND flash, they are fast (with read and write speeds up to 540 MB/s.

The drive also features password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption, and comes with USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables for maximum flexibility.

But, they can be pricey.

However, on shopping around I found the 2TB version available for $349.99, which is $130 off the recommended retail price.

Samsung T5 Portable SSD - 2TB Save $130 Tech specs: Superfast Read Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

Shock resistant (drops of up to 2 meters)

3 year warranty $349 at Amazon

That version a bit too rich for your blood? There's also a 1TB version for only $172.08, which is $77.91 off the recommended retail price.

