Save up to $130 on the super-fast Samsung T5 external portable SSDs

Need additional external storage? Has to be fast and fit in your pocket? Save $130 on a 2TB Samsung T5 external SSD

Several readers who have found themselves working from home lately got in touch about external storage devices. They were looking for an external SSD with a terabyte or two of storage. But it needed to be fast and highly portable.

My go-to recommendation for performance external storage is Samsung. The T5 Portable SSDs are particularly good; they are small (74mm by 57.3mm by 10.5mm), light (51g), robust, and thanks to V-NAND flash, they are fast (with read and write speeds up to 540 MB/s.

The drive also features password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption, and comes with USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables for maximum flexibility.

But, they can be pricey.

However, on shopping around I found the 2TB version available for $349.99, which is $130 off the recommended retail price.

Tech specs:

  • Superfast Read Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s
  • Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand
  • Optional password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption
  • Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables
  • Shock resistant (drops of up to 2 meters)
  • 3 year warranty
$349 at Amazon

That version a bit too rich for your blood? There's also a 1TB version for only $172.08, which is $77.91 off the recommended retail price.

The 1TB version is more reasonably priced, but still offering a good discount compared to the recommended retail price.

$172 at Amazon
