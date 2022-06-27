/>
Save up to $220 on a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card

Build a great customized gaming rig and get beautiful graphics with this on-sale dedicated graphics card. You can save up to $220 off of the original price.
Building a customized gaming desktop can get pricey, and making sure your GPU can run the latest games is one of the most important pieces to truly enjoying your PC gaming. If you want one of the best graphics cards on the market, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is a great option. If you've been waiting for a sale, now is the time to buy; it's currently on sale for up to $220 off the original price, but you have to use a code and act fast.

GIGABYTE Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card

 $549 at Newegg

It comes packed with 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6 so you can get top-quality images whether you're playing a game that you recently purchased from the Steam Summer Sale or if you just want to catch some streaming on your computer. It also features a core clock of 1815 MHz and 5888 CUDA Cores for those that prefer to overclock or tinker with the graphics card settings.

Right now, the graphics card is $170 off, but use the code VGAGBET246 to get another $50 off for a limited time. After the savings, you can get this graphics card for only $549. Considering we're still in the midst of supply chain issues and chip shortages, this is a steal of a deal. If you're considering picking it up, we do not know when the sale will end, so it's best to pick it up sooner rather than later.

