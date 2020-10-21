Save your posture for just $255 with this electric height-adjustable standing desk

With the amount of time we spend at home these days, it pays to invest a little more in your home office, especially your desk. In fact, you spend roughly the same amount of time at your desk as on your bed, so getting the perfect desk can have a major impact on your posture, which in turn affects your productivity.

ZDNet Recommends Best office chairs in 2020: Herman Miller, Secretlab, La-Z-Boy, Steelcase, and others The very best office chairs for under $200 and $100, as well as the top office chairs for back pain, posture, gaming, and so on. Most of them are available to buy right now from Amazon. Read More

However, desks aren't one size fits all. We come in all shapes and sizes, so a desk that may be the perfect height for one user can be too small for another. On top of that, a standard desk won't work if you want to ditch your chair midday. That means that the perfect desk must fall within your Goldilocks zone, or just right. That's why we recommend investing in a height-adjustable standing desk such as this $255 option from Flexispot.

The Flexispot EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk is a great addition to any home office. The EC1 features a powerful motor that supports up to 154 lbs, which is more than enough capacity for a complete desktop setup. You can choose between a 48" by 30" desktop or a 55" by 28" desktop in either black or white. The desk offers three programmable presets that you can set to sitting, standing, under-desk, or any height your heart desires. Finally, you can set activity alerts that remind you to sit or stand to maintain a good posture throughout the day.

A standing desk is a must-have if you have posture issues or if you have trouble finding the right desk height. The Flexspot EC1 is a great option at $299, but you can grab it on sale today for $255, or 15% off.