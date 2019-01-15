Seoul pinned for new Equinix data centre

Image: Equinix

Equinix has announced it will be building a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Seoul.

It will be the company's first facility in South Korea, with SL1 expected to provide more than 18,000 square feet of co-location space, offering an initial capacity of 550 cabinets in the first phase.

The new facility will be located in Sangam, known as Digital Media City, near Seoul's central business district. It is scheduled to open in Q3 2019.

Equinix said it has invested over $800 million in the past three years to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Equinix has 200 IBX data centres across 52 markets and 24 countries; 40 IBX data centres are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company last week announced its intention to build another data centre in Singapore, SG4, for an initial cost of $85.3 million.

The planned Equinix SG4 International Business Exchange will provide more than 45,400 square feet of co-location space, offering an initial capacity of 1,400 cabinets. SG4 will comprise seven storeys and is planned to accommodate more than 4,000 cabinets at full build out, with a total co-location space of more than 132,180 square feet.

Equinix at the end of last year completed the expansion of the SG3 IBX data centre, which was opened in 2015.

The company announced in August it was expanding its Australian footprint, investing $11 million into the expansion of one of its two Perth data centres.

The Perth data centre Equinix scooped up as part of its AU$1 billion Metronode acquisition will be used to house Vocus' Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) submarine cable system.

Equinix had in September announced that its IBX data centres in Melbourne and Sydney would house the ASC.

Equinix also has plans to expand its HK1 data centre in Hong Kong, as well as to build a HK5 facility. Similarly, SH5 and SH6 are slated for Shanghai; TY4 in Tokyo; and SY1 in Sydney is also on the company's planned list.

