Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash.
But fear not!
Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed.
- The entire iPhone 12 lineup: As much as Apple wants to try to convince you that last year's iPhones are new, they're not. The yearly update cycle is pretty much fixed in stone, and we know new updates are coming in September/October. So unless you're desperate, wait!
- iPhone SE: It's now over a year old. While it was a superb handset when it was released, but the price tag now is too high, especially as there's a chance Apple could kill it.
- iPad Mini: An upgrade is incoming, and it seems like it will be a big one, so hold onto your pennies.
- iPad Air: I wouldn't buy this (except from Amazon, where you can get $100 off the Apple price).
- MacBook Pro: Big talk of an Apple Silicon upgrade being imminent, so unless you need to replace one urgently, best to hold off for the time being.
- Mac Pro: With the transition to Apple Simicon underway, this kind of investment at this time doesn't feel prudent.
- AirPods: The word on the street is that upgrades are on the way soon. While the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max might OK to buy, I'd probably wait until September is over.
- Apple Watch: Upgrades are likely to land in September, so hold out if you can.
- HomePod: No. Mini is OK to buy though.
- iPod touch: Don't touch that!
