ServiceNow acquires DotWalk, aims to automate, speed up upgrades

ServiceNow said it has acquired DotWalk, a company that automates testing and application upgrades for the Now Platform.

DotWalk uses AI regression testing for business processes and creating automated tests. With DotWalk's tools, customers can validate application changes without developers writing tests.

ServiceNow said DotWalk runs natively on ServiceNow's automated test framework already. DotWalk's specialty is speeding up ServiceNow upgrades.

The companies are trying to address the reality that most organizations will continuously deliver applications and automate deployment. In addition, there's a looming developer shortage.

ServiceNow said it has already completed the acquisition of DotWalk.

