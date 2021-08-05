ServiceNow acquires database performance company Swarm64

ServiceNow has acquired Swarm64, a database performance company, to bolster its ability to scale digital workflows.

The Berlin-based Swarm64 will give ServiceNow a database model that combines analytics and transactional database functionality. ServiceNow said that it will be able to futureproof its Now Platform with the help of Swarm64 because customers will be able to query data sources faster.

Swarm64 has three core products including the Swarm64 Database Accelerator, PG Nitrous, a PostgreSQL cloud database, and PostgreSQL performance engineering support. Pricing varies from free to monthly fees and by core per month. ServiceNow has acquired a series of companies in 2021.

Joe Davis, senior vice president of platform engineering at ServiceNow, said in a blog post that customers have seen explosive growth in data volume as companies transform operations. Swarm64's hybrid database eliminates the need for enterprises to handle high volumes of data transactions and then layer analytics and models on top of them.

The acquisition also gives ServiceNow a bigger foothold in the open source space. Swarm64, founded in 2013, was created to accelerate PostgreSQL workloads and performance. ServiceNow also bolsters its engineering ranks with Swarm64.

According to ServiceNow the acquisition will close in the third quarter. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

