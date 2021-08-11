ServiceNow acquires Mapwize, aims to add indoor mapping to Now Platform

ServiceNow is acquiring Mapwize, an indoor mapping company, as the digital workflow company is gobbling up tuck-in acquisitions as it expands.

With the Mapwize purchase, ServiceNow will provide indoor mapping for employees as they reserve office space in hybrid work arrangements. Mapwize will also be used to help enterprises manage and update floor maps as layouts change.

ServiceNow last week acquired Swarm64, a database acceleration company based in Berlin. Mapwize, based in Lille, France, will be built into ServiceNow's Now Platform and Workplace Delivery Suite.

Mapwize's indoor mapping software is used in multiple industries including education, healthcare, retail, transportation, events and hospitality. Mapwize also provides map content management, indoor positioning systems, developer tools and indoor visualization for Tableau and Microsoft.

According to the Mapwize site, customers can enter details about their building as well as default language. From there, Mapwize provides dashboards to manage and edit a venue as well as API access. Floor plans can be added and imported via a drag and drop interface along with points of interest, directions and guides.

Mapwize will also bring mapping talent to ServiceNow. The company's software will be integrated into ServiceNow's Workplace Space Mapping, Workplace Reservation Management, Workplace Space Management, Workplace Visitor Management, Case and Knowledge Management and Safe Workplace Suite.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, weren't disclosed.

More: