ServiceNow Q3 shines as it rides digital transformation, workflow automation trends

ServiceNow reported better-than-expected third quarter results as it continues to gain wallet share from customers and boost overall contract values.

The company reported third quarter revenue of $1.512 billion, up 31% from a year ago, with earnings of 31 cents a share. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were $1.55 a share.

Wall Street was expecting third quarter revenue of $1.475 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.38 cents a share.

ServiceNow said it now has 1,266 customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value, up 25% from a year ago.

CEO Bill McDermott said ServiceNow is benefiting from digital transformation spending and the realization by enterprises that "their technology architecture is their business architecture." ServiceNow has popularized workflow as a concept and its ability to automate via its platform is likely to be more critical as inflation runs through the economy.

The third quarter included a bevy of partnerships with Microsoft and Celonis as well as the launch of its Now Platform Rome release.

For the fourth quarter, ServiceNow projected subscription revenue of $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For 2021, ServiceNow is projecting subscription revenue of $5.56 billion to $5.57 billion.