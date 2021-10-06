ServiceNow, Celonis forge strategic pact, aim for joint products in early 2022

Celonis chief talks process management, scaling, executing on your data Watch Now

ServiceNow and Celonis said they have formed a strategic partnership that includes an investment and integration of their respective platforms.

The partnership is notable since both aim to digitally transform work via ServiceNow's Now Platform and Celonis' Execution Management System. ServiceNow specializes in making workflows across multiple functions more efficient and Celonis aims to improve business processes via data.

According to the two companies, joint products will roll out in the first half of 2022. Initial efforts will revolve around combining ServiceNow's low-code workflow platform and real-time processes with Celonis' tools to refine processes and execute. ServiceNow and Celonis aim to help customers map workflows across people, processes and systems to automate work.

The partnership includes go-to-market efforts, mutual investment, co-development marketing and sales. Celonis will adopt ServiceNow for IT and employee engagement. ServiceNow is already a Celonis customer for process mining in internal finance and sales. See: Digital transformation is changing. Here's what comes next

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said Celonis and his company can quickly accelerate new business models and digital transformation. Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, said the partnership with ServiceNow will put more data to work in enterprises. In a recent interview, Rinke noted that companies don't utilize the bulk of data to improve execution.