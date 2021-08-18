ServiceNow, Citrix integrate IT service tools to better handle virtual infrastructure resets

ServiceNow is launching a new Virtual Agent integration with Citrix ITSM that aims to automatically resolve virtual application and desktop resets.

As virtual infrastructure expands in hybrid work environment, companies are looking to quickly resolve IT issues via automation. Chatbots are helpful, but often IT teams are manually handling incidents with virtual application and desktop sessions.

According to ServiceNow, resets are among the top five of all requests and incident types.

ServiceNow and Citrix are integrating ServiceNow ITSM with Citrix ITSM Connector app. The integration will enable IT to automate reset actions within Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service. ServiceNow's Integration Hub connects the two platforms.

The aim is to resolve reset incidents in minutes instead of hours with AI self-service across multiple workers and applications.

Related: