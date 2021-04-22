ServiceNow launches unified agent platform, aims to meld diagnostics with incident automation

ServiceNow is rolling out a unified platform to collect diagnostic information across enterprise applications, cloud and on-premises infrastructure to better automate incidents and prevent disruptions.

The company is launching Agent Client Collector, or ACC, to deliver visibility and allow service and operations teams to automate incident resolution. ACC is also designed to proactively identify and prevent service disruptions.

ServiceNow's approach with ACC is to unify agents into one platform. Traditional agents are often silo-ed and focused on specific hardware, software and cloud platforms. ACC will also use its data to optimize spending.

Features of ACC include:

Policy-driven monitoring of applications and endpoints. ServiceNow is looking to enable customers to cut spending on standalone monitoring tools.

Real-time visibility of endpoint configuration and performance data within an agent's workspace via a feature called Live Asset View.

Automation playbooks for service and operation teams. The automation playbooks will cover hardware asset management, which collects asset attributes and performance data, and software asset management focused on inventory, usage and spending optimization.

ACC can support ServiceNow products across IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Service Management (ITSM), Hardware Asset Management (HAM), Software Asset Management (SAM) and Security Operations (SecOps).