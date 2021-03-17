ServiceNow's vaccine management platform adopted by Department of Homeland Security

ServiceNow's COVID-19 vaccine management tools have been adopted by the US Department of Homeland Security, the company announced Wednesday. Going forward, the DHS' roughly 240,000 employees will be able to schedule vaccine appointments via ServiceNow's self-service portal as part of its "Operation Vaccinate Our Workforce" effort.

Built on the company's Customer Service Management platform, ServiceNow's Vaccine Administration Management offering aims to make it easier to scale vaccine distribution, administration and monitoring.

ServiceNow said when it launched the platform that was looking to help solve the last mile challenge of the vaccine rollout, which has faced delays on the state level due to disconnected legacy systems and data siloes, among other issues.

ServiceNow's vaccine management platform lets individuals to opt in or out of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and provides updates and information to those who want to get it, such as where to find walk-up vaccination sites. The DHS has also enabled geolocation services within the Now Platform to provide its employees with more location-based information, such as nearest vaccine clinic. More than 160,000 DHS employees received vaccine notifications from ServiceNow within 24 hours, the company said.

"To achieve the vaccination goals set forth by the Biden Administration, it is critical that federal agencies are equipped with the right tools that allow essential government employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations quickly and at scale," said Steve Walters, VP of federal at ServiceNow. "The US Department of Homeland Security has successfully used ServiceNow's vaccine management solutions to ensure more than 240,000 employees have the tools they need to find information and directly book COVID-19 vaccination appointments."

ServiceNow also announced updates to its vaccine management platform, including a tool for providers to manage vaccine inventory.