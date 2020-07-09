Setting up a private satellite Wi-Fi network is now cheaper and easier than ever

The ubiquity of cellular coverage is something that's easy to take for granted. Even if you live in a relative rural area, seeing zero bars on your smartphone is quite rare these days. But it still happens. Another problem is network saturation as a result of too many people trying to make use of the network at any one time.

Then there's the issue of reliability during emergencies.

This is where the ability to set up a reliable Wi-Fi network connected to satellites orbiting high above the earth really comes into play.

While there are a multitude of satellite networks that you can tap into with the right equipment -- Iridium and Inmarsat being the two best known -- a network worth looking at for use within the US is Globalstar.

And it's not that expensive, and you don't need to replace all your smartphones with satellite phones to make it work.

Must read: Five iPhone security settings you should check today

Globalstar Sat-Fi2 One of the quickest and easiest ways to make use of the Globalstar network is to set up a private satellite Wi-Fi network using Sat-Fi2 portable satellite Wi-Fi hotspot. You turn it on, it connects to Globalstar's constellation of satellites, and then sets up a Wi-Fi network to which you can connect up to eight devices. You can then use your existing smartphone to make phone calls, and send and receive text messages and emails. You can also make limited use of social media and the internet using Sat-Browse, powered by Yippy, which gives you compressed data for faster web browsing with speeds up to 72 kbps (I know, not fast, but this is using a satellite!). The Sat-Fi2 also features SOS capabilities, allowing you to communicate with GEOS emergency response for added peace of mind if things go bad. The Sat-Fi2 features a built-in rechargeable lithium battery good for up to 28 hours in hibernation mode, and 6 hours on standby, and giving you up to 2 hours of talk time, and the device itself is built for rough usage, being dust- and water-resistant and able to withstand a high force of shock that's normal for a device that might be lugged about and used in less than comfortable conditions. Priced normally at $499, the Sat-Fi2 is now available for $249.99, and comes with a number of service plans starting at $30 a month. However, if you know you are going to be using it a lot, for a limited time there's an unlimited voice and data package available for $50 per month. Key features: DATA SPEEDS Sat-Browse, powered by Yippy, gives you compressed data for faster web browsing with speeds up to 72 kbps. DUST & WATER RESISTANT Sat-Fi2 is dust and water resistant making this rugged device capable of withstanding harsh conditions and extreme environments.



BATTERY Built in rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to 28 hours on standby and up to 2 hours of talk time.



VOICE & DATA CHANNELS Connect up to 8 personal smart devices to your own private satellite network.



LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE

Measuring 5.8 inches long by 2.9 inches wide by 1.5 inches tall and weighing 12.6 ounces, Sat-Fi2 is extremely portable & lightweight. $250 at Globalstar

Sat-Fi2 tech specs:



Dimensions

Width: 2.9 in

Height: 1.5 in (36.9 mm)

Length: 5.8 in (148.4 mm)

Weight

12.6 oz

Power

Power Supply: 5VDC

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Range: max 100 ft / 30m

Data Speeds: Up to 72 kbps

Battery

Standby Time: 28 hours

Talk Time: 2 hours

Battery Type: Rechargeable. lithium battery

Environmental