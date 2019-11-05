Shopify launches new email marketing tool for SMBs

E-commerce SaaS provider Shopify is releasing a new email marketing tool for merchants new to the business of marketing.

The tool will let merchants create, run and track email marketing campaigns natively inside Shopify Marketing. It offers customizable email templates that can import existing brand assets and product content from merchants' stores, and emails are sent using the merchant's domain name.

Shopify Email also includes campaign analytics that show email open and click through rates, along with the number of products added to carts and those purchased.

"Built using the marketing app extensions launched in 2018, Shopify Email is one of many marketing apps available within Shopify," the company wrote in a blog post. "We've partnered with the largest advertising platforms so that you can now run ads on Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Snapchat. By opening up our APIs, third-party marketing apps including Seguno, Omnisend and SMSBump have also integrated into Shopify so that you can run a variety of marketing campaigns easily."

Ottawa, Ontario-based Shopify recently released its third quarter financial results, posting an unexpected loss due to a one-time tax provision of $48.3 million related to its international expansion efforts.

Shopify is currently building out its AI-powered fulfillment network, which will see the company spend $1 billion over the next five years. As part of that spending, Shopfiy announced in September that it bought 6 River Systems, a warehouse automation and industrial robotics startup, for $450 million. In its financial release, Shopify said it's seeing strong interest from merchants as it continues to add partners and optimize the network.

