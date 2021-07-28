Shopify reports strong Q2 as more merchants join its platform, adopt more services

Shopify reported strong second quarter results as revenue surged 57% from a year ago with subscriptions up 70% from a year ago.

The e-commerce platform company reported second quarter revenue of $1.12 billion with net income of $879.1 billion, or $6.90 a share. Net income for the second quarter included a $778 million unrealized net gain on equity investments.

Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $284.6 million, or $2.24 a share.

Wall Street was expecting Shopify to report second quarter revenue of $1.04 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 97 cents a share.

Shopify surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as small businesses ramped up digital commerce operations. Shopify has also expanded its platform. The bet has paid off as Shopify ended the quarter with $7.76 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and increasingly serves as a counterweight to Amazon.

Developments in the quarter include:

Amy Shapero, CFO of Shopify, said the company executed well. She said:

As consumer spending remained strong, our merchants thrived and extracted more value from our platform, contributing to our rapid growth.

Second quarter highlights include:

Subscription solutions revenue was $334.2 million, up 70% from a year ago, as more merchants joined the platform.

Merchant solutions revenue was $785.2 million, up 52% from a year ago.

Monthly recurring revenue was $95.1 million as of June 30. That tally is up from $57 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Shopify said its outlook for the rest of 2021 is consistent with its assumptions from February. The company expects consumer spending to rotate back to services and offline retail with ecommerce growth more normalized. Shopify also sees strong growth for 2021, but at a lower rate than 2020.

Other items in the outlook include that growth rates for subscriptions and merchant solutions will be more similar than they have been. Customers are likely to adopt more merchant solutions including Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital.

