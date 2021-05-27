Google Cloud expands partnership with Shopify, forms merchant integration with Square

Google Cloud continues to build out its partner ecosystem with e-commerce platforms of record, announcing an expanded partnership with Shopify and a new integration with Square for seller discoverability.

As for Shopify and Google, the companies announced at Google I/O that they are working together on an integration that will enable Shopify merchants to feature their products across Google Search, Maps, Images, Lens and YouTube. The integration is aimed at helping merchants become more discoverable in the Google Shopping ecosystem among high-intent consumers.

Building on that integration, Shopify said it will utilize more of Google Cloud's technology across a broader set of regions in an effort to provide more merchants with access to Google's cloud infrastructure. More specifically, Shopify will leverage Google Cloud to bring data processing and storage closer to merchants within more regions, which it said will improve store speed and performance while also reducing latency and giving shoppers more personalized experiences.

Additionally, Shopify will join Google Cloud's Partner Advantage program, setting the two companies up to partner on joint go-to-market initiatives.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopify said its merchants generated nearly $120 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). From Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 Shopify reported a 71% increase in the number of new stores created on the platform. Meantime, Shopify's fiscal 2020 revenue increased 86% year-over-year, and more recently, its peak site traffic increased 20% month-over-month.

"We know that since the COVID-19 pandemic, 84% of consumers have shopped online," said Farhan Thawar, VP of Engineering for Shopify. "Improved store speed and performance will give our merchants a competitive edge by allowing them to better serve buyers where they are, and it will do so in the most energy efficient way possible through Google Cloud."

In another partnership announced Thursday, Square said a new integration with Google Merchant Center will enable sellers on its platform to add their item catalog to the Google Shopping ecosystem. The integration, a repeat of Shopify and Google announced last week, lets Square sellers appear in direct product listings across Google Search, Maps, Images, Lens and YouTube.

"Google has a natural synergy with platforms like Square as we both work toward supporting a more open commerce ecosystem and empowering retailers of all sizes," said Bill Ready, president of Commerce, Payments and NBU at Google. "Our new integration will help Square for Retail merchants to become discoverable to more people across Google for free, and ultimately give consumers more choice in their shopping journeys."