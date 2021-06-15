Shopify expands Shop Pay to non-Shopify merchants on Facebook, Google

Shopify's online checkout service Shop Pay is expanding once again beyond the confines of the Shopify ecosystem. The e-commerce platform provider announced Tuesday that Shop Pay will soon be available to all merchants selling on Facebook, Instagram and Google, regardless of whether they use Shopify to power their online storefront.

Shopify released its one-tap checkout system under the name Shopify Pay in 2017 with an aim to help speed up the online payment process within Shopify merchant stores. When a customer uses Shop Pay for the first time, they have the option to save their payment details so that future purchases can be made with fewer clicks and forms.

Shop Pay also has an installments component that allows Shopify merchants to offer a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option to their customers at checkout. Launched in partnership with Affirm, the feature lets merchants offer their customers the option to split purchases into four equal payments over time, with no interest and no additional fees.

Until February, Shop Pay was limited to online storefronts powered by Shopify, but an integration with Facebook made the service available as a checkout option within Facebook Pay for Shopify merchants selling on Facebook and Instagram. In May Shopify inked a similar partnership with Google to expand Shop Pay to the Google commerce ecosystem.

Now, Shopify is opening up the service even more and allowing non-Shopify merchants to offer Shop Pay as a checkout option similar to PayPal.

"Since launching, Shop Pay has set the standard for checkout experiences, facilitating more than $24 billion in orders," said Carl Rivera, VP of Product for Shop. "According to studies, cart abandonment averages 70%, with nearly 20% occurring because of a complicated checkout process. Shop Pay makes that process fast and simple, and the expansion to all merchants selling on Facebook and Google is a mission-critical step in bringing a best-in-class checkout to every consumer, every merchant, every platform, and every device."

The company said Shop Pay will be enabled for merchants selling in the US on Facebook in the coming months, followed by a rollout to merchants on Google in late 2021.

