Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying "Alexa, thank my driver"

Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.

The news comes as Amazon finds itself embroiled in tanking stock prices, mass layoffs, and unionization battles as it hits the milestone of 15 billion packages delivered in the US. Ironically, most of the e-commerce giant's layoffs were in the Alexa division, which has underperformed more than expected.

Questionable circumstances aside, drivers are part of the unsung heroes each holiday season. They're a key part of the behind-the-scenes cogwheels that really keeps the holidays going: from stockers, to warehouse workers, to package sorters, they help keep a large segment of the economy running.

How to thank your Amazon delivery driver

To thank your delivery driver from an Echo device, like an Echo Dot or Echo Show, you can simply say "Alexa, thank my driver" and your voice assistant will let the driver of your most recent delivery know that you sent them a thank you.

Only the first one million drivers to receive a thank you from a customer will also get $5 per token of gratitude, so get started thanking your driver.

If you don't have an Echo device, you can also open the Amazon shopping app, and say "Alexa, thank my driver." This will accomplish the same thing.

How else can I thank all my delivery drivers?

There are many ways to show appreciation to those working hard during the holiday season and, considering USPS, Fedex, UPS, and other shipping companies are overworked delivering packages in time for Christmas, it's not a bad idea to give back.

Many people leave drivers snacks and refreshments on their porches as a token of gratitude. A simple basket with some water bottles, energy drinks, and some bagged snacks or protein bars for your drivers to choose from goes a long way.

If you have a recurrent delivery driver, you could also prepare a small gift for them. Even a $5-$10 gift card for a store or coffeehouse could say thanks in a more meaningful way than an automated message.

Personally, I've seen some delivery drivers literally sprint from the truck and back during December, just so they can deliver every package. No delivery driver should have to do this, so if there's any way to show drivers appreciation during the busiest time of the year, I'm taking it.