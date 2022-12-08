Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying "Alexa, thank my driver"

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
Also: How to turn your old electronics into Amazon gift cards
The news comes as Amazon finds itself embroiled in tanking stock prices, mass layoffs, and unionization battles as it hits the milestone of 15 billion packages delivered in the US. Ironically, most of the e-commerce giant's layoffs were in the Alexa division, which has underperformed more than expected.
Also: Amazon spreads joy (while firing 10,000 people)
Questionable circumstances aside, drivers are part of the unsung heroes each holiday season. They're a key part of the behind-the-scenes cogwheels that really keeps the holidays going: from stockers, to warehouse workers, to package sorters, they help keep a large segment of the economy running.
To thank your delivery driver from an Echo device, like an Echo Dot or Echo Show, you can simply say "Alexa, thank my driver" and your voice assistant will let the driver of your most recent delivery know that you sent them a thank you.
Only the first one million drivers to receive a thank you from a customer will also get $5 per token of gratitude, so get started thanking your driver.
If you don't have an Echo device, you can also open the Amazon shopping app, and say "Alexa, thank my driver." This will accomplish the same thing.
There are many ways to show appreciation to those working hard during the holiday season and, considering USPS, Fedex, UPS, and other shipping companies are overworked delivering packages in time for Christmas, it's not a bad idea to give back.
Many people leave drivers snacks and refreshments on their porches as a token of gratitude. A simple basket with some water bottles, energy drinks, and some bagged snacks or protein bars for your drivers to choose from goes a long way.
Also: How an Amazon Prime membership can save you money on groceries
If you have a recurrent delivery driver, you could also prepare a small gift for them. Even a $5-$10 gift card for a store or coffeehouse could say thanks in a more meaningful way than an automated message.
Personally, I've seen some delivery drivers literally sprint from the truck and back during December, just so they can deliver every package. No delivery driver should have to do this, so if there's any way to show drivers appreciation during the busiest time of the year, I'm taking it.