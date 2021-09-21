Siemens launches AI solution to fight industrial cybercrime

Siemens Energy has launched a new solution for monitoring and responding to cyberthreats against the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The industrial sector is undergoing a rapid shift from legacy, separate, on-the-floor systems to connected platforms that utilize IoT for maintenance, monitoring, and to collect data suitable for operations and future business decisions, in what is known as IIoT or Smart Factory (Industry) 4.0.

However, when you create networks and bring devices online, you run the risk of allowing threat actors access unless adequate protection is in place.

As IoT continues to accelerate and operational technology (OT) becomes smarter, companies need to make sure they manage and secure endpoints and industrial networks to mitigate the risk of damage, data theft, and disruption caused by external entities.

On Tuesday, Siemens said a new offering, dubbed Eos.ii -- not to be confused with the blockchain protocol EOS.IO -- is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform that "provides CISOs with an evergreen foundation for industrial IoT cybersecurity."

The platform collects and collates data flows from IIoT endpoints for use by security teams, with insights brought together in one interface.

The data flows are also standardized to reduce complex or junk data, and Siemens says this will give analysts a better chance of spotting anomalous behavior "that might represent a cyberthreat."

Furthermore, Eos.ii will automatically tailor defensive practices and prioritize high-impact events with the assistance of ML algorithms.

"As new threats emerge, Eos.ii seamlessly integrates their known characteristics into automated defenses, and allows for easy manual updates to its rules-based detection engine," the company says. "With Eos.ii, defenders spend less time on routine tasks and more time conducting powerful investigations."

Siemens has produced a whitepaper (.PDF) describing the impact of IIoT cyberattacks and Eos.ii's place in protecting today's industrial systems.

