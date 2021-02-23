Siemens MindSphere, IBM form partnership to target edge computing, industrial IoT

Special feature The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. We examine the rise of the digital twin, the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments. Read More

Siemens said its MindSphere industrial IoT software will be built on IBM's hybrid cloud platform including Red Hat OpenShift.

The partnership highlights how IBM is forging collaborations in key industries and utilizing Red Hat OpenShift as its architectural pillar.

Under the initiative, Siemens Digital Industries Software will build on IBM's hybrid cloud architecture and MindSphere will be available on-premise for customers. MindSphere can now be used on-premise in factories and plants as well as via the cloud.

MindSphere built on IBM's hybrid cloud is available now and the companies said they will offer a managed service effort in the future. In a blog post, Siemens noted that the IBM partnership helps its build out its edge computing footprint.

In addition to the hybrid cloud integration, IBM's army of consultants will be preferred partners for managed services and IoT implementations for MindSphere customers.

Siemens and IBM are partners to offer IBM Maximo in industrial settings.