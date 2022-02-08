Signal now allows you to keep messages and groups after changing phone numbers

Image: Signal

Signal has announced it will allow its users to change the phone number associated with a Signal account. Previously, getting a new number would mean users needed to start again with messages and groups.

The messaging service said users would retain their messages, profile information, and groups.

To initiate a move, users will need to head into account settings, hit the change phone number option, and complete a form with the old and new phone numbers. Signal warns in a support note that users will not be able undo the shift.

Contacts of the shifting user will see an alert that states the user's phone number has changed.

If a Signal user does not have access to the old number, Signal suggests the old process of deleting the account to wipe message history, registering a new account with the new number, and messaging contacts to tell them about the new number. When someone registers will the old number, the message history should be blank, Signal said.

"Your contacts will also be made aware of a safety number change if they start messaging with the old number," Signal stated.

The company said the new feature was built "using the foundation of more exciting features to come".

Last month, Signal founder and CEO Moxie Marlinspike announced his resignation with WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to be interim CEO. Marlinspike will remain on the Signal board.

