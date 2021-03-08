SK Hynix supplies 18GB mobile DRAM for Asus gaming smartphone

SK Hynix said on Monday it has begun mass production of 18GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM.

According to the South Korean memory maker, the new chip runs at a maximum of 6,400Mbps, approximately 20% faster than previous LPDDR5 DRAMs in the market, which offered up to 5,500Mbps.

The data rate will allow devices to transfer 10 5GB full HD movies per second, it said.

The first batch has been supplied to Asus for its upcoming ROG 5 gaming smartphone, SK Hynix said.

The latest DRAM is aimed at premium smartphones with high performances in gaming, cameras, and artificial intelligence, the South Korean memory maker added.

Market research firm Omdia is forecasting that LPPDR5 DRAM will account for over 50% of all mobile DRAM by 2023.

Separately, last week, SK Hynix announced it would spend 4.75 trillion won over the next five years to purchase and install extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment from ASML of the Netherlands.

The company is expected to apply the equipment in its DRAM production within the year, sources within the company told ZDNet.

Compatriot Samsung began applying EUV process to its DRAM production last year.

