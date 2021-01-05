South Korea expects chip exports to increase by 10% in 2021

Image: Samsung

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) said on Tuesday that it expects a 10.2% year-on-year increase for semiconductor exports in 2021.

The ministry said it forecasts exports of around $109.3 billion this year. If the estimate is achieved, it would be the second highest figure on record.

South Korea's semiconductor exports hit $126.7 billion in 2018, the country's highest ever. Local memory giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix posted record profits in that year.

In 2020, the country saw semiconductor exports hit $99.2 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions against Huawei, thanks to solid demand from servers and notebooks due to an acceleration in the shift to remote services, MOTIE said.

In 2021, 5G market growth and the shift to remote services are both expected to continue, which will increase demand for semiconductors, the ministry said.

The smartphone market is expected to grow 2.4%, while the server and PC markets will grow 6% and 5.8%, respectively, it added.

Memory semiconductors will account for the majority of the export of around $71.6 billion. DRAM prices, meanwhile, are expected to increase and NAND flash prices are expected to drop slightly. The export of system semiconductors is expected to be around $32.4 billion with demand to be led by 5G modem chips, image sensors, contract chip production.

The ministry also said the country's competence in chip controllers is expected to increase when SK Hynix' acquisition of Intel's NAND unit is completed.

Related Coverage

South Korea makes 6GHz band available for Wi-Fi

The unlicensed 6GHz band will offer download speed of up to 2.1Gbps, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

KT to expand South Korea's free public Wi-Fi availability

The government plans to install 41,000 free public Wi-Fi access points by 2022.

SK Hynix to buy Intel's NAND memory unit for $9 billion

If approved, the deal would make SK Hynix the world's second-largest NAND flash memory maker and leave Intel with more capacity to focus on its logic business.

Samsung's second Pyeongtaek chip line goes live

Samsung's second factory at Pyeongtaek will mass-produce EUV-based 10nm LPDDR5 DRAM.

Samsung begins expansion of V-NAND production line in South Korea

The expanded factory line at the Pyeongtaek plant will begin producing 100-layer class V-NAND flash memory in 2021.