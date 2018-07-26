​SK Telecom applies quantum key to Deutsche Telekom network

SK Telecom has applied its quantum-safe system to Deutsche Telekom's trial network, the company has announced.

The South Korean telco's quantum-safe system consists of quantum key distribution, quantum random number generator, and an operating system.

The company said it will apply the security system to its German counterpart's commercial network by 2019 and collaborate on businesses in Europe.

SK Telecom also clinched a 10 billion won ($8.9 million) deal with the US's QuantumXchange to supply its quantum safe system.

The company bought a majority stake in Swiss-based quantum-safe firm IDQ in February this year and said the technology will ensure secure networks in the coming 5G era.

The global quantum cryptography communications market will grow to be worth $24.75 billion in 2025, according to Market Research Media.

SK Telecom formed its quantum technology research lab in 2011 and first applied the technology in an LTE network in South Korea in 2016.

The telco will propose a global standard for quantum random number generator, together with IDQ, Florida Atlantic University, and QuantumXchange, to ITU in August, it said.

South Korean telcos are preparing a slew of services for 5G as well as beefing up security.

SK Telecom this week has also launched a home-to-car AI service with Hyundai in South Korea that will allow customers at home to start cars via speakers.

KT has applied blockchain to its commercial network that will beef up security, it said.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

South Korea to fund 10Gb internet push

The South Korean government will pick two consortia for projects that will help fast-track the commercialisation of 10-gigabit (Gb) internet.

SK Telecom, Hyundai launch home-to-car AI service

Customers will be able to use SK Telecom's NUGU AI speaker to start their Hyundai and Kia cars at home.

South Korea's IoT in full swing: From water meters to AI-powered smart buildings

In South Korea's small towns and big cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is changing everything from utilities to subways to buildings as more municipalities and companies capitalise on new computing and network technologies.

Samsung launches NB-IoT GPS smart tag

Samsung Electronics' Connect Tag is the first of its kind to use the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network and can be used to track pets, children, and personal items.

5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

As LTE networks become increasingly saturated, mobile network operators are planning for the 5G future. Here is what business professionals and mobile users need to know about 5G.