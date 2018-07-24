​SK Telecom, Hyundai launch home-to-car AI service

SK Telecom and Hyundai have launched a home-to-car service that will allow customers to start their cars from home.

Home2Car will allow customers to start their cars at home via voice commands on the telco's AI speaker NUGU.

The service will be available with Hyundai's Blue Link and Kia's UVO. Kia's new Sportage model launched Tuesday will be the first car to support the service.

Hyundai's new Tuscon to be launched next month as well as all new models coming from Hyundai and Kia will support the feature, the companies said.

Older models will also get the service via upgrades sequentially.

Home2Car will allow customers to start and turn off cars, lock or unlock doors, control lighting and horn, control temperature and for electrics cars, start and halt charging.

It will allow customers to save considerable time in starting their cars and have AC turned off before hand in hot and humid weathers, SK Telecom and Hyundai said.

The latest offering is a sister service to Car2Home unveiled in June, which allow drivers to turn on and off electronics devices at home.

SK Telecom and Hyundai are closely collaborating in IoT services. Earlier this month, the telco announced that it was applying its smart energy and IoT solution to Hyundai's Ulsan factory that will save $2 million in annual utilities cost.

In November, the two founded a $45 million fund that will invest in promising AI start-ups.

SK Telecom first launched its NUGU AI speaker in 2016 and a portable version last year.