​SK Telecom launches IoT Cat-M1 pet tracker

SK Telecom has launched a smart tag that will use its Internet of Things (IoT) network to track the location of children and pets.

Called SmartThings Tracker, the tag is sized 42.1mm X 42.1mm X 11.9mm and weighs only 24 grams. The device, made by Samsung Electronics, is also water and dust proof.

It will use SK Telecom's LTE Cat-M1 network launched in April this year. Cat-M1 transfers data fast but consumes little power and utilises the telco's existing LTE network for wide coverage.

The use of the network also allows parents or pet owners track the tag from their smartphones even if far away, unlike most conventional Bluetooth smart tags, the telco said.

The tag also has hybrid positioning system that reads GPS and Wi-Fi information besides the LTE signal, allowing for a more precise location. Users can download a dedicated app to activate the tracker and can set the tracker to send a notice to the smartphone when it enters certain areas.

The tag will cost 66,000 won ($60) and 9,900 won for 120MB of data.

Compatriot KT launched a similar smart tag aimed at children earlier this year that uses its NB-IoT network.

Earlier this month, SK Telecom announced that it is installing earthquake sensors in its radio stations to assist forecasts.

