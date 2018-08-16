​SK Telecom to install earthquake sensors on national network

SK Telecom will install sensors on its national network to assist in better detection of earthquakes, the mobile carrier has said.

The company will begin installation on radio stations in 300 locations where earthquakes are prevalent, such as the sites of Pohang and Ulsan.

The telco will install them in over 8,000 locations where base stations are clustered nation-wide by 2020.

The data will be sent to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the national weather and disaster service, to be analysed together with the agency's own data.

SK Telecom said its sensor is the size of a smartphone and can read in real-time an earthquake's size, strength, and wave.

The telco said radio stations are the best place to install such sensors as they already limit access, maintain optimal temperature and humidity, and are powered 24 hours a day.

Last year, there were 223 earthquakes with magnitudes above 2.0, according to KMA.

SK Telecom said it will also expand the service at a later date. For example, it will connect the sensors with the Internet of Things networks of nearby factories to automatically shut the facilities down.

The company is trialing a quantum key system on parts of Deutsche Telekom's network to beef up security.

Last month, together with Hyundai, the company rolled out a home-to-car AI service.

