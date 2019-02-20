SK Telecom to launch quantum gateway for self-driving car security

SK Telecom will launch its Quantum Security Gateway solution aimed at preventing hacking in self-driving cars at Mobile World Congress, the company says.

The solution is an integrated security device that will be installed inside cars and protect various electronic units and networks in the vehicle.

The gateway, which was co-developed with South Korean controller maker GINT, will monitor various devices for Vehicle-2-Everything (V2X), Bluetooth, radar, smart keys, and driver assistance systems.

It will alert the driver and any connected monitoring centre of hacking.

The gateway transfers a quantum random number generator and quantum key along with the data that will "fundamentally prevent hacking", SK Telecom said.

In February, 2018, the mobile carrier bought half the stake of Swiss-based quantum key solution provider ID Quantique, saying at the time it would offer heightened security for 5G.

In July, the carrier applied its quantum-safe system for Deutsche Telekom's trial network.

SK Telecom formed its quantum technology research lab in 2011 and first applied the technology in a South Korean LTE network in in 2016.

The telco, along with compatriot KT, also plan to showoff VR games that will utilise 5G networks at the tradeshow.

