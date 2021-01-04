Slack outage lands on first working day of 2021

On the first Monday of the new work year, Slack suffered an outage across its various services.

According to Slack's dashboard, messaging and connections were down at first, but by noon EST, all of Slack's services were down.

Slack said:

There are no changes to report as of yet. We're still all hands on deck and continuing to dig in on our side. We'll continue to share updates every 30 minutes until the incident has been downgraded. Jan 4, 11:52 AM EST We're continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service. All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate. We'll be back in a half hour to keep you posted. Jan 4, 11:20 AM EST

Salesforce recently announced that it was acquiring Slack for $27.7 billion, with plans to make it the glue of the company's Customer 360 efforts.

The outage started popping up on Twitter and internal networks as enterprises began 2021 with a hope for a new normal at work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We'll update as we hear more, but in the meantime, enjoy the quiet time and maybe find a little workflow without notifications popping up every few minutes. And check the Slack dashboard every half hour or so.