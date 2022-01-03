Snag these 65-inch flat-screens at Best Buy for less than $500

It's officially 2022 and what better way to say "Happy New Year" than with some sweet savings on 65-inch flat-screens. Best Buy had a plethora of TVs on sale over the past two months, but apparently, it still has units in the warehouse that must go. So for a limited time, you can pick up various 65-inch offerings from LG, TCL, VIZIO, and more for less than $500. These aren't bottom-of-the-barrel TVs either; they all sport 4K UHD panels and have smart features built in. Check them out below.

LG 65'' Class UP7000 4K Smart TV for $499.99 $120 off LG LG is notorious for producing some of the best visuals you can find on a flat-screen, which makes this discounted 65-inch model all the more enticing. The UP7000 sports a 4K UHD panel that emits true-to-life colors and inky blacks for those dramatically-lit scenes. It's not the slimmest TV on the market and may need a second hand if you decide to hang it up, but for $499 ($120 off), you won't find a better deal on LG hardware.

VIZIO 65'' Class V-Series 4K Smart TV for $499.99 $100 off VIZIO VIZIO is another perennial player in the TV industry and its 65-inch V-Series is currently discounted by $100, bringing it in line with the rest of the deals on this list. For the $499 price-tag, you're getting a large 65-inch display size that sits well in most living room, bedroom, and family room settings, and a 4K LED panel for excellent color contrast and brightness.

TCL 65'' Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV for $399.99 $250 off TCL The TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series isn't the latest model from the company, but it remains a go-to for those wanting a stellar viewing experience without paying a premium. Typically selling for $649.99, Best Buy has the TV on sale for just $399.99. It's quite the bargain and you'll need to act fast before your local store runs out of stock.

TCL 65'' Class 4-Series Roku TV for $499.99 $200 off TCL Though very similar to the aforementioned model, this 65-inch TCL comes with Roku TV instead of Android TV. The difference in viewing experiences is minuscule but with Roku TV, you're getting a cleaner and more user-friendly interface -- most noticeable when navigating through apps and streaming services. This $699 model is on sale for $499.

